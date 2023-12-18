iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

