iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,492. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

