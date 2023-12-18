iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.40

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 59372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $583.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.