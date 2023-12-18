iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $259.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $261.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

