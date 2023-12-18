iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $79,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.18. 245,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,930. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

