iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.