iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,179,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,235,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

