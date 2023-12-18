iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,404,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,283,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $200.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

