iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $247.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average of $232.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

