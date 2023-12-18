iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.49

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 125203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 190,213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 67,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

