iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $272.85

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.85 and last traded at $272.63, with a volume of 55738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

