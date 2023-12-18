iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. 566,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,253. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

