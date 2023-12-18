iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 373,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 132,548 shares.The stock last traded at $69.89 and had previously closed at $69.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,005,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

