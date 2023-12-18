iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

