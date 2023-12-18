iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.87. 173,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,079. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $173.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

