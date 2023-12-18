iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.40% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 528.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,686. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

