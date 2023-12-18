iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. 882,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,649. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

