iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Increased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 28.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.39. 658,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

