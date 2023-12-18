iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $124.86

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.86 and last traded at $125.15, with a volume of 317078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after buying an additional 95,483 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

