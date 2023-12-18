iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Cut by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IYE opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

