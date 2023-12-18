iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.62

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.62 and last traded at $113.16, with a volume of 39156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.96.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.