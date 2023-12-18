iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. 3,565,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,137. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

