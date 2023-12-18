iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.19

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.19 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 232808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

