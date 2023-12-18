iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 525.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 85,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,879,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $122.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

