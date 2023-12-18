iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $266.74

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $266.74 and last traded at $263.33, with a volume of 128285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.53.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

