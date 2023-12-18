iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
ITOS opened at $10.85 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
