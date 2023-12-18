iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS opened at $10.85 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITOS

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.