Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 81,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 418,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 281,445 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

