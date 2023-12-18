Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.