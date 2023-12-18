Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1,145.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,575 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 324,263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,089,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. 73,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,704. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

