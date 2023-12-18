JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 104,410 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Cameco accounts for 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cameco by 412.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

