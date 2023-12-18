JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.