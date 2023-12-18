JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 3.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

