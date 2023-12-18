JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

