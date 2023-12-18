JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

