JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,247 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 2.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

