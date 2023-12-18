JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:JCSE opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.