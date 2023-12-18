Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $751,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

