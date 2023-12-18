Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.15), with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.27).

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £47.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.