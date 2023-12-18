JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

