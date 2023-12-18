John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 65,646 shares.The stock last traded at $30.23 and had previously closed at $30.90.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.