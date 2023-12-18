John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 65,646 shares.The stock last traded at $30.23 and had previously closed at $30.90.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.