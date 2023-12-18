John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 129,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 36,606 shares.The stock last traded at $32.18 and had previously closed at $32.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

