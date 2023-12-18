Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $183.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

