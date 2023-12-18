JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 464,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 279,064 shares.The stock last traded at $46.34 and had previously closed at $46.46.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

