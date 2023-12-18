JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 295

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.84).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 770.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.17. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.38).

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 718 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). Insiders bought a total of 2,950 shares of company stock worth $650,748 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.