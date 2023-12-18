JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,125

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.36) to GBX 2,125 ($26.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.48) to GBX 2,050 ($25.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.34) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,015.83 ($25.31).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,717.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,710.69. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,603.77%.

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander purchased 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.89) per share, with a total value of £3,211.52 ($4,031.53). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

