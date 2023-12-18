JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

