JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 315,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 109,246 shares.The stock last traded at $45.45 and had previously closed at $45.50.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
