JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 5th Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

