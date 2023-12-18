K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Director Linda Jane Mccurdy Sells 30,000 Shares

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.86.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.1188119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.