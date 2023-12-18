Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 927,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,915,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Kanzhun Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kanzhun by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 421,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 74.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 174,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kanzhun by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 137,151 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

